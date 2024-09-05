Trump suggests Musk could lead 'government efficiency' force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump stated that he would appoint Elon Musk to lead a “government efficiency commission” if he is re-elected as US president, News.Az reports citing BBC news .

Speaking to the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Trump said the X owner had agreed to head a task force to conduct a “complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government” and make “recommendations for drastic reforms.”The two men have alluded to the idea for several weeks, but Thursday's comments were Trump’s most direct indication yet that Mr Musk could play a role in his potential second administration.“I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises,” Mr Musk posted on X Thursday morning. “No pay, no title, no recognition is needed.”The two have not always seen eye-to-eye, but Mr Musk and Trump have recently forged a friendlier public relationship during the 2024 US presidential election.The controversial tech billionaire endorsed the former president in July, after Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, and has said he is contributing money to a fundraising group that supports the Republican's campaign.“I think we need a government efficiency commission to say like, ‘Hey, where are we spending money that’s sensible. Where is it not sensible?’” Mr Musk said during an online conversation with Trump on 13 August, which he hosted on X. “We need to live within our means.”A few days later, on 19 August, Mr Musk posted an apparently AI-generated image of himself at a podium labelled "Department of Government Efficiency” and declared in the caption, "I am willing to serve".Some internet users appreciated the hypothetical agency name as a joke, as the initials for the proposed task force spell "doge" – a long-running meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog which also inspired the name of a cryptocurrency.

News.Az