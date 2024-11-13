Trump taps Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Pentagon leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump has named TV host Pete Hegseth, 44, as his choice for Secretary of Defense, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

Pete Hegseth has expressed a cautious and skeptical stance on US involvement in aiding Ukraine amid Russia’s war. While he initially criticized Russia’s invasion and called for support to Kyiv, Hegseth has more recently downplayed the war’s importance for American interests. This position reportedly aligns with Trump’s “America First” foreign policy approach, signaling a shift in US aid for Ukraine if confirmed as Secretary of Defense.Pete Hegseth previously served in Iraq and Afghanistan and graduated from the Harvard and Princeton universities.In the past, he has criticized NATO allies for their “weaknesses,” stating that China is on the verge of dominating its neighbors.He emphasized that NATO countries don’t want to pay for their defense and instead appeal to America for help.In appearances on podcasts and television, he has said China is building a military “specifically dedicated to defeating the United States of America.”During the same appearance, Hegseth said Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine appeared to be “Putin’s give-me-my-sh*t-back war.”Earlier, Trump selected South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the new Secretary of Homeland Security, as per CNN.Noem had called US military aid to Ukraine an expensive strategic mistake that pushed Russia toward an alliance with China.

News.Az