Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkish economy over Syria incursion plan

President Donald Trump on Monday launched a harsh attack on NATO ally Turkey, threatening to destroy its economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far even though the U.S. leader himself has opened the door for a Turkish incursion, APA reports quoting Reuters.

Trump said he would “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it took action in Syria that he considered “off-limits” following his decision on Sunday to pull out U.S. forces from northeastern Syria.

The announcement came hours after a telephone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trump, during which a November meeting was planned, according to Turkish presidential sources.

