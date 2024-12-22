Trump threatens to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, criticizing 'unfair' fees

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, criticizing the "exorbitant" fees imposed on US ships using the waterway, News.Az citing the BusinessInsider .

Panama charges tariffs for vessels traveling through the iconic waterway, with fees varying by size and purpose."The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding: "This complete 'rip-off' of our Country will immediately stop."The US transferred control of the canal to the Panama Canal Authority (PCA) in 1999 in accordance with the Torrijos-Carter Treaties."If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," Trump continued in a separate post. "To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!"The roughly 80-kilometer (around 50 miles) canal was officially opened in 1914, offering a new link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.According to the PCA's website, between 13,000 and 14,000 ships use the waterway each year, "connecting 1,920 ports across 170 countries." The United States is the largest user of the canal.In 2023, a shipping company paid almost $4 million on top of regular fees to get through the Panama Canal following a logjam, Bloomberg reported.Japan's Eneos Group paid $3.98 million in an auction to jump the queue after a drought caused congestion, the report said.

