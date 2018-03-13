Yandex metrika counter

Trump: Tillerson and I "disagreed on things" like the Iran deal

President Trump, speaking to reporters before leaving for California, said he and Rex Tillerson "got along well," but they had different opinions on some issues, CNN reports.

One of those issues is the Iran deal, which Trump said is terrible.

"We were not really thinking the same," Trump said.

"Pompeo and I have a similar thought process," he added.

