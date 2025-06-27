Trump to end trade talks with Canada over digital services tax

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday he is terminating all trade discussions with Canada in response to the country’s new digital services tax on American technology companies, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the tax "a direct and blatant attack on our country" and said Canada was "obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing."

Trump criticized Canada as "a very difficult Country to TRADE with," noting that Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products have reached as high as 400% over the years.

The president indicated his administration will announce new tariffs on Canadian goods within the next seven days. "We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period," Trump wrote.

