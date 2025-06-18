Trump to extend US TikTok ban deadline

TikTok will live on for at least another three months in the United States, as President Donald Trump is poised to extend a sale or ban deadline for the third time since taking office this year.

"President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The popular video sharing app was supposed to be banned in the US after its Chinese owner, ByteDance, refused to sell it to a US buyer by a January deadline.

Leavitt said the 90-day extension would "ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."

Before Leavitt's announcement, Trump told BBC that he would "probably" extend the TikTok.

"We'll probably have to get China approval," Trump said. "I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it."

When asked if he has the legal basis to extend the deadline, he responded: "We do."

Trump's extension is at odds with the will of Congress, which passed the sale-or-ban measure last year. His predecessor, former President Joe Biden, immediately signed the bill into law.

The law was aimed to address concerns that TikTok, which has 170 million American users, could be used by China as a tool for spying and political manipulation.

The Supreme Court agreed with a lower court and upheld the law in January just before Trump was set to take office.

The platform briefly went dark for a few hours during the weekend before Trump's inauguration.

TikTok praised Trump for saving the platform after it became available again.