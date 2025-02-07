Yandex metrika counter

Trump to hold press conference with Japan's PM at White House

President Trump is holding a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nippon Steel is hoping the Trump administration will approve its nearly $15 billion bid for U.S. Steel, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Mr. Trump met with the CEO of U.S. Steel, David Burritt, at the White House on Thursday. The Biden administration blocked the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel last month, and Nippon Steel hopes the Trump administration will allow the sale to proceed, despite Mr. Trump's previous vow to also block the deal. U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel have filed lawsuits over the Biden administration's decision to stop Nippon Steel from taking over its Pittsburgh-based rival company. 

"The United States is proud of our long and close alliance with Japan, and it's time for a new age of U.S. Japan relations to bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific," a senior administration official told reporters on a phone call. "Our two nations will continue to work together to ensure we deter threats in the region through our full range of military capabilities."

Friday is Mr. Trump's first in-person meeting with Ishiba. 

Mr. Trump's appearance with the Japanese prime minister is his second meeting and joint press conference with a foreign leader this week. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and said the U.S. wants to take control of and "own" the Gaza Strip. 


