Trump to pay state visit to UK later this year

US President Donald Trump will make a full state visit to the UK later this year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed an invitation signed by the King, called the "Manu Regia", was taken to the White House by representatives from the British Embassy in Washington last week, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The dates of Trump's visit are yet to be confirmed but September is said to be the most likely.

It is also understood that there will not be a private meeting between Trump and King Charles this summer ahead of the state visit.

The scheduling issues come despite the King going to Scotland for his summer break each year, and Trump being expected to visit his new golf course in Aberdeenshire when it opens this summer.

"His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year," a Buckingham Palace aide told the BBC.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner told Parliament on Wednesday: "We are really pleased the US president is coming for a second state visit."

Trump was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II during his previous three-day state visit in 2019, which took place during his first term in office.

Formal planning for the second official state visit has now begun.

In February during a visit to the White House, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer handed Trump a letter from the King.

Traditionally, second-term US presidents are not offered a state visit and have instead been invited for tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle.

King Charles' letter proposed a meeting to discuss details of the state visit at either Dumfries House or Balmoral, both in Scotland, a country to which Trump has connections.

Speaking in April, Trump said: "They're going to do a second, as you know, a second fest… that's what it is: a fest, and it's beautiful, and it's the first time it's ever happened to one person.

"And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it's an honour… I'm a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family.

"And I think they're setting a date for September."