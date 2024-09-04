Trump to plead not guilty to revised indictment in 2020 election case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he would plead not guilty to criminal charges in a revised indictment accusing him of obstructing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a court filing, Trump stated, "I, President Donald J. Trump, the above-named defendant… do hereby waive my right to be present at arraignment and authorize my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment," News.Az reports citing foreign media.The new indictment, filed last week by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, narrows the scope of the allegations following a recent Supreme Court ruling on immunity. While all four original charges against Trump remain, certain accusations have been removed, including those concerning efforts to use the Justice Department to support Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, according to CNN.The changes come after the Supreme Court granted Trump substantial immunity from prosecution on election subversion charges related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, except for actions he took as a candidate.Prosecutors and Trump’s legal team are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a hearing to determine the next steps following the Supreme Court's ruling on immunity.

