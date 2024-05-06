Trump to return to New York courtroom for criminal hush money trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump returns to a New York courtroom on Monday, where he will be forced to sit silently while others testify about his efforts during the 2016 presidential election to cover up news of an alleged tryst with a porn star, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Trump's criminal hush money trial, entering its 12th day, has featured testimony from a top aide and a former tabloid publisher about efforts during his first presidential bid to tamp down stories of unflattering sexual behavior.New York prosecutors have charged Trump with falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual encounter with him in 2006. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies ever having sex with Daniels.Trump complains frequently that the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president has kept him cooped up in a chilly Manhattan courtroom when he should be out wooing voters as he mounts a comeback White House bid.Over the weekend, he hosted a bevy of potential vice presidential picks at a Republican Party event in Florida.The case features sordid allegations of adultery and secret payoffs, but it is widely seen as less consequential than three other criminal prosecutions Trump faces. It is the only one certain to go to trial before the Nov. 5 presidential election.The other cases charge him with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential defeat and mishandling classified documents after leaving office. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all three.It is unclear who will testify on Monday. Prosecutors have kept their witness list secret out of concerns that Trump could try to influence key players in the trial.Trump has been fined $9,000 by Justice Juan Merchan for violating a gag order barring him from making public comments about jurors, witnesses and families of the judge and prosecutors if the statements mean to interfere with the case.Merchan is considering whether to impose another fine for further alleged violations, as prosecutors have requested.

News.Az