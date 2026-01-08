Trump to withdraw US from dozens of international and UN entities

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to withdraw the country from 66 United Nations and other international organisations, including key forums involved in cooperation on climate change, peace, and democracy.

In a presidential memorandum released by the White House on Wednesday evening, Trump said the move followed a review to determine which “organizations, conventions, and treaties are contrary to the interests of the United States,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump said the decision would result in the United States ending its participation in the affected bodies and halting all funding to them.

The list published by the White House includes 35 non-UN organisations. Among those named are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Although the IPCC was included in the list of non-UN bodies by the White House, it is a UN organisation that brings together top scientists to assess the evidence related to climate change and provide periodic scientific assessments to help inform political leaders.

In addition, the White House said it was withdrawing from 31 UN entities, including the UN’s top climate change treaty body, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the UN Democracy Fund and the top UN entity working on maternal and child health, the UNFPA.

Several of the UN entities targeted also focused on protecting at-risk groups from violence during wars, including the UN Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict.

In a note to correspondents on Wednesday evening, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the UN expected to respond to the announcement by Thursday morning.

Despite publicly claiming he wants the US to have less involvement in UN forums, Trump has not held back from influencing decision-making at the international level.

