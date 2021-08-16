Trump urges Biden to resign amid events in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US president Donald Trump believes that his successor Joe Biden should step down amid the current events in Afghanistan, TASS reported.

"It’s time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy. It shouldn’t be a bid deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!" reads a statement, signed by Trump and posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Earlier in the day, Trump described Biden’s decisions on Afghanistan as one of the greatest defeats in the country’s history.

"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history," Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CNN reported citing a US administration source that Biden would make an address to the nation over the situation in Afghanistan within the next few days.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan, which has turned out to be the longest foreign military campaign in the US history.

Al-Arabiya reports that Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday evening without fighting and captured government offices abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

News.Az