Trump urges Pashinyan to solve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully

US President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on assuming the office of Armenia's Prime Minister.

"Congratulations on your recent election. I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions and regional security," Trump said in his message to Pashinyan, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the US president, progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure and Armenia’s bright future.

"Best wishes to you and the people of Armenia," concluded Trump’s letter.

News.Az

