Trump urges shooting down of unidentified drones across US

US President-elect Donald Trump has called for the immediate shooting down of mysterious drones that have been appearing across the country.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump raised concerns over the widespread sightings of these unidentified drones, suggesting that such incidents would not go unnoticed by the government, News.Az reports.“Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!” Trump posted.

