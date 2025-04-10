Trump: U.S. firmly backs Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Emphasizing that Nowruz is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all, the US President said in his letter: “Our countries have a long history of working together, and I look forward to the great things we can accomplish in the years to come. I appreciate Azerbaijan's support and friendship for our partner Israel and applaud the steps you and Armenia are taking to bring peace to the region.

I look forward to working with you as our countries steam forward to successes. The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”

