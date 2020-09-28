Yandex metrika counter

Trump: US looking closely into conflict escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

US President Donald Trump said that Washington is closely looking into what can be done to stop an escalation of tensions within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, TASS reports. 

"We are looking at it very closely. We have good relationships in that area, we’ll see if we can stop it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday.


