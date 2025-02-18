Trump: US would not oppose Europe sending peacekeepers to Ukraine
- Ukraine and Russia at war
Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would not oppose Europeans if they want to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees in the event of a peace deal, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.