Trump: US would not oppose Europe sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would not oppose Europeans if they want to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees in the event of a peace deal, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.


