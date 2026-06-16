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Trump uses Defense Production Act for munitions and supply chains

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Trump uses Defense Production Act for munitions and supply chains
Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to address constraints in weapons supply and development, as well as munitions production and supply chains, according to a memo released on Tuesday.

"I hereby find that conditions exist which may pose a direct threat to the national defense or its preparedness programs," Trump said in a June 11 memorandum to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

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He cited "limited production capacity, fragile supply chains, long-lead dependencies, and related production bottlenecks."


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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