Trump visits California to survey wildfire damage

The visit, coming at the end of Trump's first week back in office, took place as he continued to denounce the state emergency response being led by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom - one of Trump's fiercest critics - and worries the president might withhold aid over policies in the liberal state, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Despite the political rivalry, Newsom greeted Trump on the tarmac as he emerged from Air Force One, arriving from North Carolina where he toured damage from Hurricane Helene, which rocked the western part of the state in September.Trump's visit came as new fires ignited in southern California, and local officials continue to contend with dry and windy weather conditions that favour fire growth.Speaking to reporters after shaking hands with Newsom, Trump said: "I appreciate the governor coming out and meeting me"."We want to get it fixed," he continued, telling Newsom that aftermath looks "like you got hit by a bomb".Newsom, who Trump has nicknamed "Newscum", then thanked Trump for coming to visit, telling him: "We're going to need your support, we're going to need your help"."You were there for us during Covid, I don't forget that, and I have all the expectations that we'll be able to work together to get this speedy recovery," Newsom continued.Trump then toured the ruins of Pacific Palisades neighbourhood with his wife Melania, and then attended a roundtable discussion with local leaders, including LA Mayor Karen Bass. He vowed to sign an executive order that would pump water from northern parts of the state to the south.He quarrelled briefly with Mayor Bass after she said that residents must be patient - because clean-up crews need time to clear "hazardous waste" such as toxic ash from things like lead, polyaromatic hydrocarbons and asbestos - before they can return to their homes."What's hazardous waste? I mean, you're going to have to define that," Trump remarked, adding: "I just think you have to allow the people to go on their site and start the process tonight."New blazes - named Laguna, Sepulveda, Gibbel, Gilman and Border 2 - flared up on Thursday in the counties of Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and Riverside - all in southern California.Firefighters have made progress in bringing the 10,000-acre Hughes Fire in Los Angeles under control, containing it by 79% since it broke out on Wednesday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.Fires have devastated the US state over the last few weeks, with the Palisades and Eaton fires scorching a combined total of more than 37,000 acres and killing at least 28 people. Multiple neighbourhoods have been levelled, leaving more than 10,000 homes and businesses in ashes."Unfortunately, it's a very sad period, but what makes you feel good is I met so many of the homeowners, and every one of them, a lot of them, and every one of them said to me, they want to rebuild," Mr Trump said after flying over by helicopter and touring the ruins on foot."The federal government is standing behind you 100%," he told local leaders.Governor Newsom on Thursday announced a $2.5bn (£2bn) state-level aid package to deal with the fire damage.

