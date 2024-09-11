Trump warns Biden administration will lead US towards World War III

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump has warned that the Democratic administration under President Joe Biden is steering the United States toward World War III.

According to Trump, the US "is dying." It all started when Democrat Joe Biden became president, Trump said during a televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He suggested that the Democratic administration would lead the country into World War III.Trump said the Democratic administration has "millions of people pouring" into the US, which has led to serious problems.US Republican presidential candidate also called his opponent a Marxist."She is a Marxist. Everyone knows she is a Marxist," he said, speaking in a televised debate with Harris."Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She is going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat," he added.

News.Az