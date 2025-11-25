Trump: 'We're getting close' to a deal on Ukraine war

Trump: 'We're getting close' to a deal on Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believed a deal to end the war in Ukraine was "getting very close," but provided no further details, speaking at a White House event, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

"We’re going to get there," he said.

A Ukrainian official earlier signaled support for the framework of a peace agreement with Russia, with some sensitive issues still needing to be fixed.

News.Az