Trump: 'We're getting close' to a deal on Ukraine war

Reuters: Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believed a deal to end the war in Ukraine was "getting very close," but provided no further details, speaking at a White House event, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

"We’re going to get there," he said.

A Ukrainian official earlier signaled support for the framework of a peace agreement with Russia, with some sensitive issues still needing to be fixed.


