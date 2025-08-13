Trump weighs 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos
The Trump administration is evaluating 11 potential candidates to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell when his term ends in May
Among those being considered are three individuals who have not previously been publicly identified, according to two unnamed administration officials, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.
The new names include Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock.
The officials described a “deliberative process” where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will interview all of the candidates, winnow down the list and pass on a final list to the president for his decision.
The size of the list and the process described suggest a decision is not imminent and could take a considerable amount of time. But the officials would not offer a timetable.
The longer the process takes, the less likely there is to be a so-called shadow Fed chair in place for several months before Powell leaves, which some have suggested would be disruptive for monetary policy.
While many of the candidates have advocated various levels of reform at the Fed, most have supported its independence and have experience in monetary policy and financial markets.