Trump weighs 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos

They now join a list of eight other candidates that CNBC has confirmed are under consideration, including Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, Fed Governor Chris Waller and Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson. The officials also confirmed the candidates include Marc Summerlin, an economic advisor in the Bush administration, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

President Donald Trump recently told CNBC in an interview that Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh were among those on his list.

The officials described a “deliberative process” where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will interview all of the candidates, winnow down the list and pass on a final list to the president for his decision.

The size of the list and the process described suggest a decision is not imminent and could take a considerable amount of time. But the officials would not offer a timetable.

The longer the process takes, the less likely there is to be a so-called shadow Fed chair in place for several months before Powell leaves, which some have suggested would be disruptive for monetary policy.

Though sharply critical — on an almost daily basis — of Powell, Trump has backed off suggestions he might replace the Fed chair before the end of his term in May.

While many of the candidates have advocated various levels of reform at the Fed, most have supported its independence and have experience in monetary policy and financial markets.