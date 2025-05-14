Trump’s envoy says Azerbaijan may soon join Abraham Accords

+ ↺ − 16 px

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, said Azerbaijan is among several nations that may soon join the Abraham Accords.

In an interview with Breitbart, Witkoff stated that 4 to 6 countries — including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Syria, and Lebanon — may potentially sign on to the accords in the coming months, News.Az reports.

"My prediction is that sometime relatively soon we’re going to see the potential for Lebanon and even Syria to normalize,” Witkoff said. “There have been strong positive reactions from them. It could happen with Libya. It could happen, and I’m talking about getting countries into the Abraham Peace Accords, it could happen with Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both, I believe, might be willing to join the Abraham Peace Accords," he added.

News.Az