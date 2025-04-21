Trump’s envoy Witkoff may revisit Russia after Ukraine talks in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit Russia following a round of Ukraine-related talks in London this week, News.Az reports, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The discussions in London will also likely include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Keith Kellogg.

The group is expected to present possible conflict resolution proposals, including U.S. recognition of Russian control over Crimea and recently occupied regions, and removing Ukraine’s NATO membership bid from the agenda. However, the US would offer no security guarantees to Ukraine under these proposals.

If Washington, European leaders, and Kyiv align on these positions, Witkoff may proceed with a follow-up visit to Moscow, the report said.

