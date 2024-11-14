Trump’s team weighs mass firings at Pentagon - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team are reportedly compiling a list of military officers to be dismissed, with the possibility of including the Joint Chiefs of Staff in what would be a historic shakeup at the Pentagon, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The planning for the firings is at an early stage after Trump’s Nov. 5 election victory and could change as Trump’s administration takes shape, said the sources, who are familiar with the Trump transition and requested anonymity to speak candidly about the plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. One of the sources questioned the feasibility of a mass firing at the Pentagon.It was also unclear if Trump himself would endorse the plan, although in the past he has railed extensively against defense leaders who have criticized him.The second source said the incoming administration would likely focus on U.S. military officers seen as connected to Mark Milley, Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Milley was quoted in the book “War” by Bob Woodward, which was published last month, calling Trump “fascist to the core” and Trump’s allies have targeted him for perceived disloyalty to the former president.“Every single person that was elevated and appointed by Milley will be gone,” the second source said.“There’s a very detailed list of everybody that was affiliated with Milley. And they will all be gone.”The Joint Chiefs of Staff include the highest ranking officers in the U.S. military and comprise the heads of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard and Space Force.The disclosure of plans to fire senior leaders of the U.S. armed forces comes a day after Trump picked as his defense secretary Pete Hegseth, a Fox News commentator and veteran who has signaled a willingness to clean house at the Pentagon.

News.Az