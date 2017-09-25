Tsagveri fire in Georgia not extinguished yet

Tsagveri fire in Georgia not extinguished yet

The forest near Tsagveri resort in south-central Georgia is still burning, Georgia’s Minister for Regional Development and Infrastructure Zurab Alavidze said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have sent 5 helicopters to help Georgia fight combat wildfire.

Apart from helicopter efforts, up to 300 firefighters, rescuers and rangers have been fighting the fire for several days now, Agenda.ge reported.

A number of wildfires occurred in Georgian forests this month. The largest fire was in Borjomi Gorge that burnt for seven days before being put out in August.

