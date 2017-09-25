Yandex metrika counter

Tsagveri fire in Georgia not extinguished yet

  • World
  • Share
Tsagveri fire in Georgia not extinguished yet

The forest near Tsagveri resort in south-central Georgia is still burning, Georgia’s Minister for Regional Development and Infrastructure Zurab Alavidze said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have sent 5 helicopters to help Georgia fight combat wildfire.

Apart from helicopter efforts, up to 300 firefighters, rescuers and rangers have been fighting the fire for several days now, Agenda.ge reported.

A number of wildfires occurred in Georgian forests this month. The largest fire was in Borjomi Gorge that burnt for seven days before being put out in August.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      