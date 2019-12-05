Tsereteli: More optimistic signs needed for Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

More optimistic signs need for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, George Tsereteli, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said at the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava on Thursday.

“We need more optimistic signs regarding the settlement of other conflicts, including Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh. A multilateralism is the only instrument to overcome deep divisions, which pose a threat to the vision of “One Europe, safe and free”,” Tsereteli said.

News.Az

