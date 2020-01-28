Tsunami warning is issued for Jamaica and Cuba after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake

Tsunami warning is issued for Jamaica and Cuba after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tsunami warning is in effect in Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands after a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean on Tuesday, APA reports.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert for islands near the earthquake's epicenter - about 72 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

The quake struck at 2.10 pm EST, according to the US Geological Survey.

There are widespread reports of people feeling the tremor throughout Jamaica and building evacuations are underway. No damage or injuries have been reported.

If the magnitude of 7.7 is confirmed, it would be the largest since an 8.0 quake in Peru that killed two people and injured 30 last May.

News.Az

News.Az