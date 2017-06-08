TUMO center in Karabakh – a terrorist cyber center acting as youth organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

1news.az has published an analytical article about the TUMO center operating in Karabakh.

Currently Armenia again uses its so-called ‘historical experience’ for war against Azerbaijan.

History of the Armenian terrorism, originating from the late 19th century, shows that Armenians have an ‘amazing’ experience of production and ability to conceal explosives, weapons and ammunition at civilian objects, in workshops and even in churches.

Another example of financing and training of terrorists are charity Diaspora organizations, such as ANCA (Armenian National Committee of America), AGBU (Armenian General Benevolent Union).

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has recently spread information about the seizure of the handicraft video surveillance camera from Armenian armed forces in a special way and presented the image of the indicated camera. An uninformed spectator could objectively take it for another means of a military flying object. However, in reality, everything looks different.

As a result of the initial examination of the device, which consisted of an air balloon (probe), a small parachute, a camera in a foam box and an antenna, it became clear that it was made by an artisanal method.

But the most interesting is that, in addition to a number of photos, the camcorder memory card contained a SIM card with the phone number of the mobile operator "Karabakh Telecom" operating in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. It was revealed that the SIM card belonged to the employee of the Center for Creative Technologies TUMO in Khankendi. It follows that this device was manufactured in the TUMO center.

Earlier, on May 8 of this year, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan participated in the opening of the TUMO project in Khankendi.

The general director of TUMO is Marie Lou Papazian, a native of Libya, currently residing in the United States.

Masking its activities under the training of Armenian youth in computer programming, robotics and graphic design, TUMO is actually engaged in military production.

In addition, under the patronage of the Armenian armed forces and intelligence services, the TUMO Center implements cyber attacks and cyberdiversions. Along with Khankendi, the branches of the TUMO center are located in Dilijan, Gyumri and Yerevan.

The next question is about the center financing. Using her dark and contradictory past, Marie Lou Papazian obtained funding from the US and other Western countries for the TUMO Center, which carries out cyberattacks against Azerbaijan.

In particular, in the TUMO center and its branches, US citizens of Armenian origin, the IT specialists periodically engage in training young Armenians in Khankendi. After training, the same guys create video surveillance equipment for representatives of the Armenian armed forces, aimed at tracking the civilian objects of Azerbaijan. The technical parameters of the above-mentioned devices do not allow detection and tracking of camouflaged military objects.

It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan raised the issue of the activity of the OSCE office in Yerevan, which, contrary to the mandate, was engaged in mine clearance.

Western diplomats sitting in the Vienna office and t valuing only the external effect of the speech, stuffed with the words "partnership, peace, stability, humanitarian goals", will surely understand Azerbaijan’s concern. Thanks to the demining activities of the OSCE Office, Armenia has acquired the necessary technical skills and uses this experience in military operations, since, as is known, one who can de-mine a territory can easily mine it.

The same goes for the continued activity of Halo Trust in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with the funding coming from Britain and the United States. The organization includes former military men, who, like the center of TUMO, pursue "noble, humane goals" - they teach demining skills to Armenians. The same trained Armenians, with the onset of the night, place mines and explosives in the occupied Azerbaijani territories for military purposes.

It is thanks to this experience that the Armenian "specialists" sew an explosive into a toy bear and threw it into the river in the direction of Tovuz. The toy was then picked up by small girl Aygun Shahmaliyeva, which cost her life.

The same can be applied to the video surveillance devices made in the center of TUMO to help track the movement of civilians and attack them. Do the relevant organizations of the United States and Western countries think about ceasing monetary and intellectual flows to finance the activities of the TUMO center?

