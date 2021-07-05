Tunisian coastguard retrieves 21 bodies after migrant boat capsizes
- 05 Jul 2021 14:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162950
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/tunisian-coastguard-retrieves-21-bodies-after-migrant-boat-capsizes Copied
The Tunisian coastguard retrieved 21 bodies after a migrant boat capsized, a security official told Reuters on Monday, the second such in incident in the past two days.
At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia also on Saturday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued.