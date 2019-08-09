Tunisian PM Chahed submits bid to run for president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, leader of the secular Tahya Tounes party, on Friday submitted his candidacy for the presidential election expected next

The Sept. 15 vote comes after Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the 2011 uprising, died last month aged 92.

News.Az

News.Az