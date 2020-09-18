Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenian terrorists will definitely have to answer for massacres in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi

Armenian terrorists will definitely have to answer for the massacres committed against Azerbaijanis in Khankendi district on September 18, 1988, said Tural Ganjaliyev, MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks Friday during a press conference dedicated to the mass acts of terrorism committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Khankendi on September 18, 1988.

“We have not forgotten the massacres committed by Armenians in Khankendi. We – residents of Khankendi – convey a message to the enemy that we will clear Khankendi of terrorist elements thanks to our valiant army,” Ganjaliyev said.

The lawmaker stressed that the end of Armenia’s aggressive policy will come soon.

“These terrorists will definitely have to answer for the massacres committed in Khankendi. The occupation of Azerbaijani territories is temporary. Armenia and its patrons will not resist our determination to return to our native lands. Justice is on our side. We openly declare to the enemy that we will soon return to our native lands, our homes,” Ganjaliyev added.

