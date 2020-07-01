Tural Ganjaliyev joins webinar on counterterrorism and violent extremism amidst COVID-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev attended the webinar on "Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic", co-organized by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Addressing the webinar, Ganjaliyev pointed out the fact that Azerbaijan plays an important part in the fight against international terrorism.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is still suffering from Armenian terror.

Tural Ganjaliyev is also a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE PA.

News.Az