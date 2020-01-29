Tural Ganjaliyev meets with US ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger initiated a meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev, Report says citing the community.

During the meeting, Tural Ganjaliyev informed the US ambassador about the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Tural Ganjaliyev said that the members of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region support the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He also conveyed to the ambassador the principal wishes and demands of the community members on withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani lands, the return of all Azerbaijani IDPs to their homeland, as well as restoring of violated rights and freedoms.

Tural Ganjaliyev also said he ran his candidacy for the early parliamentary elections in our country from Khankandi constituency №122 and, together with other candidates from that constituency, conducted an equal and fair election campaign based on the requirements of Azerbaijan's electoral legislation.

Ambassador Lee Litzenberger said he closely watched the activities of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh and voiced satisfaction with the meeting.

