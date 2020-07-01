Tural Ganjaliyev: No such concept as “people of Nagorno-Karabakh”

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no such concept as "the people of Nagorno-Karabakh" concept, only the population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, said Head of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev.

He was commenting on Tuesday’s videoconference between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Ganjaliyev noted that during yesterday’s meeting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attempted to distort the essence of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, trying to portray the Armenian community of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as “people”.

“There is no such concept as "the people of Nagorno-Karabakh" concept, only the population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh population" during one of his recent visits to Baku, which is a consistent response to the Armenian side.”

"As envisaged in the final document of the Helsinki Summit of the CSCE (now the OSCE) held in March 1992, Armenia and Azerbaijan are parties to the conflict, the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are interested sides of it,” he added.

Ganjaliyev stressed that the Armenian foreign minister’s attempt to distort the conflict's format is another sign of Armenia's unconstructive position and is aimed at delaying peace talks.

News.Az