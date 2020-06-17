TuranBank OJSC starts cooperation with EBRD

+ ↺ − 16 px

TuranBank OJCS have signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to increase MSME Lending Capacity Building technical assistance project within the “Azerbaijan: Financial Intermediaries Capacity Building Technical Cooperation Programme”. Under the project reputable international consulting firm - Business and Finance Consulting GmbH - will provide technical assistance and support services to “TuranBank” OJSC. In this regard, a working group of experts conducted assessments in our bank in accordance with the relevant work plan and approved project plan which will be implemented.

The technical assistance programme will cover such important areas as lending capacity strengthening, implementation of the appropriate organizational structure, design and implementation of the MSME marketing strategy, training of local managers and loan officers, design and implementation of Application Processing Systems (APS) and the Management Information Systems (MIS). The implementation of the program will last for a year.

