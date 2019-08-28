“TurAz Qartalı-2019” exercises to be held in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Annual Military Cooperation Plan between Azerbaijan and Turkey "TurAz Qartalı-2019" joint flight-tactical exercises will be conducted wit

The exercises that start on September 2, will involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircraft – MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, “Kasa” P-235, as well as helicopters – Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook” and ATTACK/AH-1W.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes, as well as other tasks will be fulfilled.

The exercises will last until September 16.

