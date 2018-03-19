Turkey: 12 terrorists 'neutralized' in nationwide ops.

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 12 terrorists were neutralized on Sunday in Turkey's nationwide counterterrorism operations, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two PKK terrorists members were neutralized, in the Dogubayazit district of the eastern province of Agri on Saturday, said the military.

Another terrorist was captured in northern Iraq's Kani Rash region, said the statement.

Four more terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, said a security source speaking on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

The total number of terrorists neutralized in counterterrorism operations since March 10 has reached 18, said a source.

The Turkish General Staff on Sunday published a written statement on "nationwide developments", saying ammunition had been seized at a terrorist hideout in the southeastern province of Tunceli in Saturday's operations.

The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the targets were either surrendered or killed, or captured.

Separately, the eastern Bingol province's Governor office announced on Sunday that three terrorists were also neutralized and three long-barreled weapons were seized.

Another three PKK terrorists were neutralized in the eastern Gabar mountain region on Sunday. An M-16 gun, two long-barreled weapons along with 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of ammonium nitrate were seized by Turkish security units, said Sirnak Governor's Office.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its decades-long armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

