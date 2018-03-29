Turkey: 13 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 suspects were arrested during anti-drug operations across Turkey on Wednesday, according to security sources.

In the northwestern Zonguldak province, six suspects -- including one woman -- were arrested during a gendarmerie operation, according to Anadolu Agency.

An unauthorized gun and hunting rifle as well as a small amount of drugs were seized during the operation.

In another operation in the central Eskisehir province, three suspects were arrested in simultaneous police raids across the province.

In the northeastern Edirne province, police nabbed another four suspects when they stopped a car heading for Edirne from the Kapikule Customs Gate, bordering Bulgaria.

During the operation, police seized 90 grams of marijuana hidden inside a laptop.

