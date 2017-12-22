Turkey: 145 arrested in counter-narcotics operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces on Friday arrested 145 suspects in a nationwide operation held in 33 provinces, according to police officials.

The officials, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the raids targeted street drug dealers in provinces including Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Manisa, Trabzon, Bursa, Mersin and Sivas, according to Anadolu Agency.

During the searches, narcotics officers confiscated over 100 kilograms acetic anhydride (an agent for the illicit production of heroin), some 11 kilograms of marijuana, more than two kilograms of synthetic drugs, roughly 3,500 pills and four firearms.

Turkish authorities announced earlier this month that over 4,600 people had been remanded in custody following anti-drug operations in Istanbul since the beginning of this year.

The Istanbul operations saw 44,104 suspects -- of whom 192 are foreigners -- arrested. Just over 4,600 were remanded in custody while over eight tons of various types of drugs were also seized.

News.Az

