Turkey: 23 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carry out 2,421 counter-terror operations across Turkey between Oct. 1-8

At least 23 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, Anadolu Agency cited the country’s Interior Ministry as saying on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 2,421 anti-terror operations were conducted between Oct. 1 and 8.

Seven terrorists were killed, four were captured, while another 12 terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the statement said.

Security forces seized 24 hand grenades, 303 kilograms (668 pounds) of explosive material, 45 improvised explosives, 25 long-barreled weapons and 3,048 ammunition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The security forces also arrested 4,475 suspects for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling, 774 others for aiding and abetting terror organizations and 101 suspects for human trafficking.

A total of 7,303 irregular migrants were caught during the operations, according to the statement.

