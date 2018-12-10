Turkey: 26 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 26 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 2,817 anti-terror operations were conducted between Dec. 3 and 10.

One terrorist was killed, 19 were captured, while another six terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the statement said.

Security forces seized two hand grenades, 428 kilograms of explosive material, four improvised explosives, 21 long-barreled weapons and 2,027 ammunition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The security forces also arrested 3,290 suspects for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling, 926 others for aiding and abetting terror organizations and 187 suspects for human trafficking.

A total of 4,567 irregular migrants were caught during the operations, according to the statement.

News.Az

News.Az