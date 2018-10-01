Turkey: 28 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 28 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, Anadolu agency reported citing the Interior Ministry.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,429 ground and air operations on Sept. 24-Oct. 1.

The ministry said nine of the terrorists were killed, 11 captured, and eight others surrendered to authorities.

Security forces also arrested 4,204 people for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling, and 681 people for aiding and abetting terror organizations.

A total of 8,610 irregular migrants were rounded up during the operations.

In addition, security forces seized 13 hand grenades, 506 kilograms of explosive chemicals, seven improvised explosives, 20 long-barreled weapons, and 1,567 ammunition.

Security forces also destroyed 11 terrorist shelters, including several caves across three provinces in Turkey.

Additionally, over 1.5 tons of narcotics, 105,964 cannabis roots, 480,084 drugs, and 75,821 liters of smuggled fuel were seized, the statement said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

