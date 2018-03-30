Turkey: 39 suspects arrested in anti-terror operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 39 suspects were arrested in six provinces of Turkey during anti-terror operations, according to security sources on Friday.

The southern Adana-based operation -- which was also carried out in Istanbul, Mersin, Mardin, Osmaniye and Isparta provinces -- was aided by police helicopters, a security source said who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

There were five women among the detainees.

The operation was conducted against PKK/KCK-linked people, who were suspected to attend illegal demonstrations and terrorist funerals, and send members to rural areas upon PKK/KCK terrorists’ call.

Separately, five suspects, including a woman, were arrested in Adana province during an operation against Daesh terror group, another security source said.

The suspects were detained for attending meetings of the terror group and sending members to war zones.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.

