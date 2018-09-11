Turkey: 6 get aggravated life terms over Ankara bombing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced six defendants to aggravated life imprisonment on 30 counts for the 2016 Ankara bombing that claimed 29 lives.

The Ankara 14th Criminal Court gave aggravated life imprisonments to Kudbettin Onur, Ahmet Karaman, Muharrem Canikli, Hayrettin Tomak, Huseyin Karadas and Metin Aslan for "damaging national unity and integrity" and "intentional killing" of 29 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

The court also sentenced them to 1,185 years in prison and imposed a punitive fine of 33,320 Turkish liras ($5,156) over the charges of "attempted murder" and "keeping and transporting explosive devices".

The deadly Ankara blast occurred during the evening rush hour on Merasim Street, which connects Dikmen Street to Inonu Boulevard, close to the Turkish General Staff and parliament buildings.

The attack killed 29 people, leading to the arrest of 15 people amid investigations.

