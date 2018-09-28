Turkey: 8 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

The operation remained ongoing to nab one more suspect for the same charges

Security forces early Friday arrested eight people over their alleged links to Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.

Counter-terrorism police conducted an operation in Turkey’s southern Hatay province and arrested the suspects that include seven soldiers, according to security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation remained ongoing to nab one more suspect for the same charges, the sources added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az