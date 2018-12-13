Turkey: 9 killed, 47 injured in high-speed train crash - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were killed and 47 injured when a high-speed train crashed into a pilot engine traveling along the same rails in Turkey's capital Ankara Thursday, Anadolu Agency cited country's transport minister as saying.

After the crash a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto some of the train cars, it added.

The train was en route to Konya in central Turkey.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, including the use of dogs.

Some of the injured were taken to hospital and ambulances are on standby.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

