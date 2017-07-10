Turkey a 'bridge' between energy producers, consumers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is a "natural bridge" between energy producers and consumers due to its geopolitical position, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan, delivering an address in Istanbul to the 22nd World Petroleum Congress -- a major meeting of the international oil and gas industry -- said the country was being referred to the “Silk Road of energy”.

The Turkish president also said its external dependence on energy should be reduced to ensure sustainable development and the best use of its domestic resources.

Erdogan will later meet visiting heads of state in a closed meeting at the Mabeyn presidential pavilion.

Also addressing the congress was Prime Minister Binali Yildirim who said: “As Turkey, the ultimate aim of our energy policies is to ensure the peace and well-being of our nation by increasing energy security, [and its] diversity.”

Yildirim said Turkey also gave great importance to the energy security of neighboring countries -- both their producers and consumers.

"Energy security can only be ensured through a cooperative and coherent method of struggle," he added.

High-level executives from leading energy companies and up to 50 energy ministers will be attending the Istanbul congress.

The gathering, of which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner, will run until Thursday.

