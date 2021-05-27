Turkey administers more than 28.3M vaccine shots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has administered over 28.38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to Anadolu Agency.

As of Wednesday, more than 16.24 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.13 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count shows.

The ministry also confirmed 8,728 new coronavirus cases, including 681 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.21 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 46,787 with 166 new fatalities over the past day.

As many as 12,205 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.05 million.

Over 53 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

